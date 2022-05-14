SEDALIA − Tyson Foods' ride-share program is providing its employees with a low-cost way to commute to work.
The "Commute with Enterprise" program is now operating at 26 Tyson facilities, including two vans running in the Sedalia area.
The program provides each group with a minivan, SUV or passenger van, including maintenance and insurance. Riders share the responsibility of taking turns to drive.
Those who use the service can share the cost of renting the vehicle and gas, so on average it costs between $15 and $25 to participate, according to a news release.
"We’re always looking for ways to create a better experience for our team members as many live and work in rural America and face long commute times,” Hector Gonzalez, head of labor and team member relations for Tyson Foods, said. “This program gives them a reliable way to work while also helping them save money. It also helps offset the impact of higher fuel prices.”