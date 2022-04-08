MISSOURI - The Missouri State Capitol and Westminster College will host the UK Foreign Minister for Europe and North America on Tuesday. These events will be the foreign minister's first United Kingdom ministerial visit to Missouri since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister James Cleverly will visit Jefferson City first and meet with Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and members of the General Assembly.
Cleverly will make a speech to the Missouri House at 10 a.m. where he will address UK-Missouri trade and the role of states in shaping UK-US collaboration, such as joint support for Ukraine.
Cleverly will then head to Fulton and appear at Westminster College where he will address the current war in Ukraine, the continued threat of Russian aggression in the region, and examine the question of a new "iron curtain" advancing across Ukraine.
The speech will happen from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., outside of the America's National Churchill Museum at Westminster's campus. It is open to the public.
The speech will be given at the same site where Winston Churchill gave his famous Iron Curtain speech in 1946, warning people of the threat of Soviet Russian aggression after World War II and the speech would eventually be one of the biggest signals in history for the start of the Cold War.