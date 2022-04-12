FULTON - The U.K. Foreign Minister Rt Hon. James Cleverly will address mid-Missouri at the National Churchill Museum in Fulton Tuesday afternoon.
In the first United Kingdom ministerial visit to Missouri since the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleverly will address the current war in Ukraine, the continued threat of Russian aggression in the region, and examine the question of a new "iron curtain" advancing across Ukraine.
Cleverly is the U.K. minister of state (Minister for Europe and North America). He was previously minister for Middle East and North Africa at the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
The minister is expected to comment on the Churchillian leadership demonstrated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the resolve of the Ukrainian nation, joint US-UK support for Ukrainian defense, and international solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Churchill has recently been invoked by President Zelenskyy in his country’s defense against renewed Russian aggression.
Cleverly is expected to speak outdoors in front of the Museum’s "Breakthrough" sculpture at Westminster College, comprised of eight sections of the Berlin Wall. The address will take place from 12:15-12:45 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
Westminster College is the site of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s 1946 “The Sinews of Peace” speech, commonly known as the “Iron Curtain” speech. In the speech 76 years ago, Churchill warned of the threat of Soviet Russian aggression and provided the United States and Great Britain a blueprint on how Western nations would wage, and ultimately win, the Cold War.
"There's no better time to learn from the past than now," Tim Riley, the director and chief curator of the National Churchill Museum, said. His hopes for the address is that it will help people in mid-Missouri recognize their significance across the globe.
"In this small town in the heartland of America, where we can have these serious discussions about the fate of democracy and world order," Riley said. "It's really extraordinary that it's happening right here at Westminster College."
Cleverly will also speak with Gov. Mike Parson in Jefferson City about Missouri's impact on support efforts in Ukraine before the address.
