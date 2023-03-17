MISSOURI - Acting Gov. Mike Kehoe, on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Gasconade County on Sunday in honor of fallen Hermann Police Department detective Sgt. Mason Griffith.

On Sunday, March 12, Griffith was shot and killed as he attempted to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants.

Griffith was also chief of the Rosebud Police Department. He also previously served the Gerald Police Department and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.

“From boyhood, Mason Griffith dreamed of being a police officer, and Gasconade County and Missouri are better off today because he fulfilled his dream,” Parson said. “Sadly, only after his tragic, senseless death are we coming to understand the full extent of Griffith’s selfless commitment to public service: aided citizens at all hours, strengthened law enforcement through training, and always prioritized service to his fellow man."

Griffith helped build a network of behavioral health intervention resources in Gasconade County, according to a news release. Griffith was also recognized by the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (MO CIT) Council in March 2022 for his many interventions and de-escalations of situations with people in a behavioral health crisis and for coordinating a micro-CIT Council in Gasconade County.

“Detective Sergeant Griffith was a model officer, committed to honorably serving the people of Hermann, Rosebud, and Gasconade County,” Lt. Gov. Kehoe said. “This senseless act of violence is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face each day to keep our communities safe, and the debt we owe them for their courageous service.”

A visitation and funeral are scheduled for Sunday at Owensville High School. Additional details can be found here.