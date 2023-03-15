U.S. Navy seaman from Columbia returns from deployment, surprises mother

COLUMBIA - Naval Seaman Kade Bise has not been home for over a year. That changed Wednesday afternoon when his plan came to fruition. Both Bise and his stepfather, Tim Scott, had been planning for him to surprise his mother, Tammy Scott.
Tim and Tammy Scott work at Welcome Home, a facility that provides shelter and support for veterans experiencing homelessness. Bise wasn't supposed to come home until later this weekend, but traveled home a few days early.
"I've been waiting for this day for a while," Tammy Scott said. "Every time he calls and tells me 'I don't have a date,' I'm like 'They're never going to let my baby come home.'"
"Being away for more than a year, it's more than I've been away for my entire life," Bise said. "I basically grew up with her. It's like leaving my best friend for an entire year. It means the world to me and I cannot express the words."
Bise is a mass communication specialist in the United States Navy. He was deployed to Diego Garcia in February of 2022 and hadn't been home since. Diego Garcia is an obscure island in the Indian Ocean. The U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to the U.S. and allied forces deployed to the Indian Ocean.
Bise said it has been an honor to get the reception he's gotten while traveling home from those who thanked him for his service.
"Having everybody come up to you and say 'Thank you for your service,' it means a lot," he said. "I appreciate everybody for their appreciation."
Bise will be home until Sunday.