MONROE COUNTY − Drivers in Monroe County continued to experience detours and longer travel times Tuesday amid the closure of part of U.S. Route 24. However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced the highway has reopened sooner than initially expected.
Crews have been cleaning remaining debris from a crash that occurred Sunday, when a semi truck collided with a Norfolk Southern train.
The crash resulted in one fatality. Higbee resident Russell Minnis, 65, failed to stop the truck and then struck the train, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Efforts to clean up debris were initially expected to last until Wednesday morning, however the sheriff's office said crews are now done working. The highway opened sometime between 3 and 4 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern will close portions of the highway again at some point in the future, as crews still need to conduct crossing repairs, according to the sheriff's office.
Residents in the area said the detours have not only been difficult for large semi trucks specifically to navigate, but have also forced many to face longer travel times. Nelson Davis, a farmer and Monroe County resident, said he's had to take windy gravel roads during the closure.
"Yesterday, we had to go gravel roads to Duncan's bridge because of all the semi traffic," Davis said. "It's got a lot of hills and curves, and we had to go through the country on gravel roads, and it took us probably 45 minutes longer than it should have."
Davis said navigating the roads is especially challenging when carrying large farm equipment. He said he has a daughter who teaches in the area and faced longer drive times to school.
"She has to go around," Davis said. "It takes her 30 minutes longer to go around on gravel roads to be able to get there."
Gage Elsbury, who lives in Moberly, said driving on gravel roads to get to work in Paris, Missouri, everyday has been inconvenient.
"Since we travel from Moberly to Paris everyday that's adding 20 minutes every morning, every evening, every afternoon," Elsbury said.
Despite these detours, local businesses in the area, including The Hoof, said the highway closure has not impacted the number of customers they've seen.