OSAGE BEACH − A project to extend the life of several bridges on U.S. Route 54 in the Lake of the Ozark area is set to begin on Monday, April 24.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin with prep work then move on to applying sealant over several bridges.
The work will occur in five phases:
Phase 1 − April 24 and April 25: Westbound U.S. Route 54 at the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks
- Westbound driving lane closed roadside work
- Westbound ramp to Jeffries Road also closed
Phase 2 - April 26 through May 5: Eastbound U.S. Route 54 at the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks
- Driving lane closed; closure of Osage Beach Parkway on-ramp westbound toward U.S. Route 54
- Passing lane closed
- 11-foot width restriction for all westbound traffic
Phase 4 - mid-May through May 26: Niangua Arm Bridge closure
- 11-foot width restriction in place
Phase 5 - later this summer: Preservation treatment to overpasses in Osage Beach