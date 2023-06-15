Work to apply an epoxy wearing surface along U.S. Route 54 at the Niangua Branch of the Lake of the Ozarks Bridge will begin Thursday night.
The construction will cause narrowed lanes and turning restrictions on two intersections over the next 10 days, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The work zone will be active on U.S. 54 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. While active, there will be the following restrictions:
- Traffic from Route D will only be able to turn right onto U.S. 54. No left turns from Route D onto U.S. Route 54 will be permitted.
- West Lake Park Road will be restricted to right in/right out access. No left turns onto or from U.S. 54 will be permitted.
Crews plan to keep one lane of traffic open in each direction, but this will change nightly along the highway. No work zones or restrictions will be active during day time hours.
The project is currently set to be completed the week of June 26, but that is subject to change, according to MoDOT.