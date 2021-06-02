JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission have agreed to improve safety at several intersections along U.S. Route 54 in Miller County.
A contract was awarded Wednesday to Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, who submitted a bid of $6,140,169.
The following intersections between Lake Ozark and the Cole County line will have safety improvements:
- Route V
- Route FF
- Business 54 (Eldon)
- Lakeland Road
- Walnut Grove Road
- Howser Road
- Allen Road/Bear Lake Road
- Copperhead Road
- County Road 54-60, Tolwood Road
- Mount Carmel Road, Jamie Lane, and Midway Road
- Atchinson Road
- Opie/Hunter Road
For intersections to be identified as safety risks, they were put through a rigorous process, including a road safety audit, in-depth analysis of the corridor and a series of meetings with a local advisory group made up of local leaders.
Some changes to be aware of include J-turns, which eliminate the need for drivers to cross lanes of traffic at right angles. There will be installation of new or extended turning, acceleration and deceleration lanes.
Adjust accordingly as work will require individual lane closures and some intersection closures. MoDOT will alert travelers and residents of any closures ahead of time.