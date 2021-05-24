WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Supreme Court denied a petition Monday by a Columbia man seeking the firing squad as the method for his execution.
Ernest Lee Johnson has been on death row since he was convicted of killing three people with a hammer at a Columbia gas station in 1994.
In 2016, he filed an appeal related to his pending execution, saying a medical condition would make death by lethal injection unusually painful. Johnson, who has epilepsy related to a brain tumor and injury, said the injection - which is Missouri's chosen execution method - would cause "excruciating seizures."
Johnson sought to have the state use nitrogen gas instead, but a 2019 ruling by the Supreme Court said Missouri could decline the use of nitrogen gas because of a lack of proven effectiveness.
That ruling does, however, allow plaintiffs to seek out alternative death penalty methods used in other states, "even if they are not authorized in the State seeking to carry out the relevant execution." For that reason, Johnson tried to amend his original appeal to include a request for execution by firing squad.
The Eighth Circuit court denied Johnson's request, arguing he should have made it earlier, and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld that denial Monday.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that because the nitrogen gas decision happened while Johnson's appeal was still open, he should be allowed go amend his original petition.
"The Eighth Circuit’s decision punishes Johnson for failing to anticipate significant changes in the law brought about by Bucklew," Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, which was joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer. "Missouri is now free to execute Johnson in a manner that, at this stage of the litigation, we must assume will be akin to torture given his unique medical condition. To dispose of the case more quickly, the Eighth Circuit has sacrificed the Eighth Amendment’s chief concern for preventing cruel and unusual punishment."