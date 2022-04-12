FULTON - United Kingdom Minister The Rt Hon. James Cleverly MP addressed the continued threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine outside America's National Churchill Museum on Tuesday.
This being the first United Kingdom ministerial to visit the state of Missouri since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cleverly spoke in front of the Breakthrough sculpture, comprised of eight sections of the Berlin Wall.
Westminster College is the site of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "The Sinews of Peace" speech, commonly known as the "Iron Curtain" speech. Churchill's words, spoke 76 years ago, warned of the threat of Soviet Russian aggression.
"This college, this museum, stands as a permanent reminder of what we can achieve when we stick together just as Winston Churchill said we should," Cleverly said.
Decades later, Russian troops are pouring into Ukraine with thousands of soldiers and citizens killed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked words similar to Churchill in address to Members of Parliament back on March 8.
"In a midst of this terrible conflict, Winston's example of resilience and determination continues to inspire leaders," Cleverly said.
Westminster College freshman Micah Weisbrode attended Cleverly's speech on Tuesday. She said she appreciated the opportunity to meet with a foreign minister.
"Getting to come here today and listen to a foreign minister talk about our relationship was so interesting," Weisbrode said. "Every weekend I have to do a paper over Russia and Ukraine, so just getting to experience that firsthand was amazing."
Rep. Derek Grier (R-Chesterfield) and the Friends of the UK Caucus invited the foreign dignitary to build on continued trade relations between Missouri and the UK.
"There is really no relationship in the world like the UK and the United States and to maintain that relationship, to continue that special relationship in supporting and defending freedom is so critical and we must continue to do that now," Grier said.
Defending freedom was the focus of Cleverly's speech on Tuesday.
"We are close allies when it comes to defending freedom and democracy not just in our own countries, but around the world," Cleverly said. "That is clear in our joint response to Putin's barbaric assault on Ukraine."
Cleverly continues his four-day United States trip visiting Chicago next.