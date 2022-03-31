COLUMBIA - Russia's invasion in Ukraine is a little more personal for one Columbia church. Grace Bible has partnered with a campus ministry in Ukraine for nearly two decades.
This week, two Ukrainian women, who are a part of that partnership through Campus Crusade for Christ or Cru, are visiting to share their stories and call for help.
Like many people, Alina Bartlett and Aloyna Yaroshchuk did not think Russia would actually invade their home.
"But till the very last moment, we didn't think it was going to happen," Bartlett said. "I was in shock. I was worried about our staff. Because a lot of them were in the East still."
Bartlett and Yaroshchuk work for Cru in Ukraine and have developed relationships with Grace Bible church members. They said they've been blessed by the partnership.
"We had teams coming from this church, sometimes a couple times a year to help us do English clubs as a reach out to Ukrainian students, help them learn English, but also share the good news about Jesus Christ with them," Bartlett said.
She just moved to the United States this past fall after marrying an American man. But, Yaroshchuk still lives in Ukraine. She was in the capital city when the invasion began.
"I was in Ukraine. In Kyiv. I remember that morning. Very good," she said.
She said her brother drove her and her sister to their parents village in the western part of the country. She said an hour after they drove across a bridge, it was bombed.
"And it was like something from [a] movie. Looks like not real," Yaroshchuk said.
Her brother has since volunteered to help fight, which she said she tries not to think about.
"I was full of anger, stressful, pain," she said describing her reaction when the invasion began.
"You experienced this survival guilt that you are here safe, but you want to be there. And your family is there. But, also you're afraid because you don't want to be there and it's tearing you apart inside," Bartlett said about being overseas from the conflict.
That fear has turned into frustration.
"I am praying for this man to die," Bartlett said about Russian President Putin. "We want this evil to stop because we never started this war. We didn't want war and listening to Russian propaganda and how they are completely twisting the facts. They're killing our civilians and then they show it on their news that our soldiers did that. It breaks our heart because we know it's not true."
This week, the women are sharing their story with the congregation at Grace Bible and they're also putting out a call for help.
"I would like for Americans to get involved by helping our missionaries, people helping us to get medical aid. For example, many people want to fight...but the Ukrainian army, even though we have great bravery spirit, we don't have a lot of ammunition to provide for all those people to be saved. So, we've been collecting helmets, body armor, tourniquets, just to send there," Bartlett said.
Cru staff members in Ukraine are helping drive people to the border, and get food and supplies to the Ukrainian army. They're even making wraps to disguise tanks.
"So, we have a lot of volunteers from churches, from our ministry that are doing that daily, and we're praying for their safety," Bartlett said.
So they can return home to the place and people they love.
"Alonya wants to go back home. People are asking her, 'Is it going to be safe for you to go?' We don't know. But, the desire is there," Bartlett said.
"I feel like, I'm not alone. And we have support," Yaroshchuk said.
The women hope to ship 500 tourniquets to Ukraine next week. It costs $30 for one tourniquet. If you're interested in helping, you can donate directly to the effort at this link.