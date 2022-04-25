FULTON - "In the morning, our morning, he was okay with his neighbor who is his caregiver now. That's all I can tell."
Inessa Morelock has watched the conflict in Ukraine unfold from her home in Fulton. She's over 5,000 miles away from her 93-year-old father and two of her friends who are back in her home city of Karkhiv, Ukraine.
"I worry a lot, of course," Morelock said. "I try to talk to my dad every day, and very often he has problems or I have to calm him down."
Morelock moved to Fulton in 2000 with her husband and daughter.
She said the rest of her friends back home have already left Ukraine and are now living in neighboring countries.
"It's terrible not to have a home," Morelock said. "Because all of them had either cozy apartment or the house, and now they are just on the mercy of other Ukrainians."
Morelock's father has Parkinson's and some other health issues, and the conflict in Ukraine compounds the difficulties of the disease.
She said she asks her friends from back home to try to help out with her father as much as possible.
Besides calling her father every day using Skype, Morelock is also trying to raise donations to help support him and Ukraine.
She started by asking her friends over email if they were interested in sending donations for Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces. She said she didn't expect the response she received.
"I get checks and letters and homemade cards from people basically from all over the state," Morelock said. "Friends of the friends, it's just like a ripple effect. And it feels so good to know that so many people care. They want this war to end. And they want to help Ukrainian people."
The donations go to funding night vision goggles and walkie talkies used for Ukrainian defense.
Despite the worry the conflict causes for Morelock, she said she does try to take the time to care for herself. She meditates and is studying to become a life coach.
She takes herself on walks around Fulton to stay active.
"I try to limit myself now because it's too hard," Morelock said. "It's just heartbreaking."
Now, she just wants to keep spreading the message about the conflict and her family back home to as many people as she can.
"I just wanted thank those people in Colombia and all over the country, and our neighbors for taking it close to the heart," Morelock said. "I feel the support and I always pass it along to my Ukrainian friends."
For those looking to donate they can email Morelock at inessa.more@yahoo.com.