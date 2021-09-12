COLUMBIA – The UM System Board of Curators will review campus masking policy on Monday during a special meeting.
The current policy took effect on Aug. 2. MU administration said the policy would be reviewed before Sept. 15.
The policy requires masking in classrooms and in situations where social distancing cannot happen. MU required masks in all buildings, regardless of social distance, during the previous school year.
When the Board of Curators held its last meeting on Sept. 2, it voted against instituting a vaccine mandate among students and faculty. Darryl Chatman, chair of the board, and UM System President Mun Choi emphasized that the resolution against vaccine mandates did not mean the board is against vaccinations.
"As you heard from members of the board, they strongly believe in the vaccine," Choi said in archived audio recording of a press conference following the Sept. 2 Board of Curators meeting. "Our message has been one of strong recommendation for for vaccination."
Jack Kankiewicz, a freshman at MU, wants the current classroom mask mandate to continue.
"I know that a lot of people feel safe and comfortable with people wearing masks and ultimately that's the goal they should go with," he said.
Jayden Hayes, a sophomore at MU, says that because the university committed itself to not requiring vaccinations, it should continue to require masking.
"I really think that as a whole Mizzou's campus has been very good, very forward and very conscious of the public's health," Hayes said. "I think, especially if we keep the mask mandate, then I think that people will have that mindset of, 'Ok, it kind of sucks that we're going to keep having it – but at the same time – that means in the long run we're going to be able to not have it, maybe ever again."
The board's meeting is Monday at 4 p.m. It will be held virtually.