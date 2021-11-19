COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved a measure to allow guns in employees' vehicles on campus and an increase in room and board costs Thursday.
Employees are now allowed to keep guns in their vehicles while on all four campuses, the most recent development in a six-year discussion over firearms.
The measure was to comply with state law and a court ruling.
An MU professor sued the UM System in 2015 for infringement of rights to carry a concealed firearm. According to the Columbia Missourian, in February 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled the state cannot prohibit its employees from having firearms in their cars while on state property.
UM System President Mun Choi said the university system is developing a process for handling requests for exceptions to the requirement.
One MU student said she does not approve of the decision.
“That makes me honestly feel way more unsafe,” Megan Huggins said.
MU student Lucas Stowe said he feels indifferent.
“I'm very unbiased towards it. I believe if they want to keep them in their car they can, and if they’re allowed to they should be able to," Stowe said.
According to Choi, the new policy will also apply to student employees when on campus. Once curators approved the measure, they agreed to keep a "close eye on the matter."
The curators also approved a 6% increase in room and board at MU, beginning in the summer 2022 session.
Room and board will increase from $9,915 to $10,509 for the academic year. The costs of inflation and maintenance projects on residential buildings are the reason behind the increase, the university said. Residential life is expected to gain $3 million in revenue from the increase.
Huggins also said the increase is harmful.
“I had to save up for months and months on end just to pay for my room and board, and I just barely paid for it,” Huggins said. “So that will be very hard for people coming in who are in the same position as me.”
Freshman Savannah Martin said the rise in costs are justified.
“In my case, I think a little increase - if it means fixing it and making it more efficient for the students - would be ok,” Martin said.
According to MU spokesperson Christian Basi, room and board fees are not set and could be subject to change on a year-to-year basis.
Despite the increase, MU room and board rates remain the lowest among the four UM System campuses.