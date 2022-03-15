COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President Mun Choi announced upcoming investments in his State of the University address Tuesday morning.
Choi stated the university plans to invest $1.5 billion in a plan called MizzouForward over the next 10 years. The plan launched last fall.
Fifty-one student-success projects will receive funding to enhance the university's research and education missions as part of the plan.
In addition to these long-term investments, Thomas Spencer, vice chancellor for research and economic development, said the university is working on short-term goals as well.
"I think the short-term investment is embodied by the NextGen Precision Health Building," Spencer said. "We will be able to hire candidates that have an unbelievable national institute of health funding portfolio, and we couldn't do it if we didn't have that building in place."
$60 million of construction costs will go toward that project as well as endowments of faculty positions.
New faculty and staff hires are another part of the MizzouFoward plan. The university will increase investments in new and current faculty.
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Latha Ramchand said they want to bring more diversity into the classrooms.
"We want to bring people in the classroom, we want to recruit people as advisors, whether it's academic advising, career advising, financial advising, all these," Ramchand said. "The student feels most comfortable when they can go talk to someone who looks like them and talks like them, and I can totally relate to that."
Choi said the goal is to hire 30 new MizzouForward faculty not only this year, but each year ahead.
A topic that did not come up during the address was the university's recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Choi said with cases being lower now, the university is able to start focusing on evolving different areas of research.
"I want to look forward. We went through challenging periods with COVID, and I believed we managed it very well. In fact I think we managed it better than many, many other universities," Choi said. "Now with cases being so low, we are looking into the future, but also being prepared to pivot when we need to. But, for the time being, we believe that COVID, for the time being, is under control at the University of Missouri."
An economic report was showcased at the address stating that MU had a $5 billion impact on the state of Missouri in 2021.