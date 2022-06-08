COLUMBIA - Remington Williams, the student representative for the UM System Board of Curators, died in a car accident on Wednesday.
The accident happened in Kansas City. According to reports from KSHB, a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and collided with a car driven by Williams.
As a student representative, Williams acted as the student’s voice to the board from all universities in the UM System, including University of Missouri- Columbia, Kansas City, Saint Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Williams was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in July 2020 after graduating from Georgetown College in 2019 with a bachelor of science in business administration and Spanish.
According to the Board Chair Darryl Chatman, Williams was, “a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators. He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes.”
UM System President Mun Choi commented that Remington was deeply connected to the students due to the fact he was a student himself in two UM System universities. Williams had graduated from the UMKC School of Law and was completing a master of business administration at UMSL.
“Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Chatman said.