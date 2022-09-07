COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators is meeting in Kansas City Wednesday to vote on proposed changes to paid time off for its employees.
The proposal would combine personal, vacation and sick days of the employees. Holiday and winter break days will be separate, and it will add additional weeks of potential time off for short-term disabilities or parental and caregiver leave.
These changes were first discussed back in June. Since then, protests have been held across the UM System's campuses opposing the board's discussion.
One employee who works for Campus Facilities, James Turner, said being left in the dark about what could change is his biggest fear.
"If they would come out and say, 'we are going to do this, we are going to that.' But just knowing that they are thinking about doing something different. That's the scary part," Turner said. "When I came to work here, 30 years ago, I came here with the agreement that the benefits are going to be a certain way. And all they've done in the last five years is just cut benefits."
The changes that have been discussed would affect around 13,000 UM System staff members.
But current employees are already feeling the effects, as more and more people have left because of benefits being cut and the ones who stay have to take on a bigger workload.
"It puts a burden on those that stay," Turner said. "And I'm a short-timer so I've got to stay until I'm done, but it does leave us short-handed."
The meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m. and the proposed leave will be discussed and voted on around 9:55 a.m., according to the agenda. You can watch the meeting live here.