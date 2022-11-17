COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators voted to increase the dining and housing plan rates for its four campuses Thursday.
Curators, including MU Chancellor Mun Choi, voted to increase both dining and housing plans effective starting summer of 2023.
The table below shows the current rates and the proposed rate changes for all universities in the UM System.
The presentation brought to the board said the rates are driven by various factors including: debt service, investments in buildings and maintenance, inflation pressure on food, labor and utility costs and affordability for students.
Each university is responsible for setting its own rate increase.
According to the UM Board, MU dropped rates in 2019 and held rates flat until 2022 to help recover from lower enrollment numbers.
The table below shows the increase of room and board rates since 2018 for all universities under the UM System.
In fiscal year 2024, the predominant room and board plan for MU will cost $11,247. This number is made up from the $7,897 for a traditional double room and $3,350 for the "Zou Gold dining plan."
The table below shows the rates for each room and dining plan offered at MU for fiscal year 2024.
The Board of Curators voted yes on the proposed 7.9% increase for MU housing.
The presentation brought to the board also said it expects students to pick a $3,350 dining plan, which is a 5% increase from fiscal year 2023.
The table below shows the overall increase which was voted on for fiscal year 2024 for both housing and dining plans at MU.
MU said the rates are increasing due to inflation, but it believes the rates are still comparable to off-campus housing options.
The board also said these rates are more affordable when compared to national averages.
The full presentation to the UM System Board of Curators can be found here.