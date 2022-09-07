COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved proposed changes to paid time off for its staff at its meeting in Kansas City Wednesday morning.
The changes will take effect in January 2024, affecting around 13,000 staff members at the system's four campuses, MU Extension and MU Health Care.
The new policy combines personal, vacation and sick days of the employees. Holiday and winter break days will be separate, and it will add additional weeks of potential time off for short-term disabilities or parental and caregiver leave.
“We have some of the hardest-working employees in the state, and it is important that we have a benefits package that retains and recruits the best people,” Darryl Chatman, UM Board of Curators chair, said in a news release. “I appreciate the work that went into this new plan, which included feedback from thousands of our employees and a national firm that specializes in this area. I’m confident this is a good step forward for our current and future employees.”
These changes were first discussed back in June. Since then, protests have been held across the UM System's campuses opposing the board's discussion.
Following the vote, Laborers Local 955 Union, who hosted the protests, calling the unanimous decision "a punishment to workers in a time where the University should be raising wages & benefits – not cutting them."
“It is disappointing but not surprising.” Kevin Perkins, 955 union steward & MU student services employee, said. “It seems like the UM-System is continuing to lead the pack in the race to the bottom.”
A union representative said there are 1,100 UM System employees represented by Laborers' Local 955 who oppose the change.
“We remain opposed to all cuts to wages and benefits. This is a significant loss – not just to our union members – but to 13,000 workers across the state.” union representative Andrew Hutchinson said.
The UM System sent an email to staff following the vote, saying its next steps include the following:
- Providing ongoing resources, communications and support to employees,
- Configuring and testing myHR/PeopleSoft HR and other software with new program designs,
- Conducting trainings for employees, managers and timekeepers.
Details of the new program and transition plan will be available once finalized here.
