COLUMBIA — The UM System will hold its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff.
The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials are taking questions via Zoom Monday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and immediately following that meeting, members of the Laborers' Local 955 Union are planning to protest the changes on MU's campus.
The proposal, which was introduced in June, aims to consolidate the personal, vacation and sick days of employees all into one pool. Holiday and winter break days will remain out of the general pool, and it will also add around four weeks of potential time off that will be taken in week long increments for caretakers, parental, childcare, relative care and some short-term disability for the employee themselves.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said this proposal simplifies and modernizes the PTO needs of staff in the UM System.
"We determined we could combine some of those days together, and it is smaller, but it was also something that we felt like that is smaller we were also adding in additional days related to parental and caregiver leave," Basi said.
Not everyone within the system is in favor of the proposal. Laborers' Local 955 Union represents UM System staff such as service and maintenance workers, academic or academic support staff and secretaries, among other workers. The union is opposing the proposal and is urging the UM Board of Curators to vote against the proposal.
A representative for the union, Andrew Hutchinson, said the proposal will cut benefits and wages.
This is the fourth and final informational session ahead of the Board of Curator's meeting on Sept. 7. Basi said they've already seen at least 1,000 individuals attend across the first three meetings.
