COLUMBIA - The UM System Health Affairs Committee met Thursday to discuss renovations and expansions, including two major projects.
The total cost of the Medical Science Building renovation and Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health build out is estimated at $67.5 million, according to the presentation.
- Renovation of Medical Science Building: $51 million
- NextGen fourth floor build out: $16.5 million
Dr. Richard J. Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs, says in order to accommodate the increase in research activity, they need laboratory space.
"Our Medical Science Building dates from the 1950s, and it needs major renovation," Barohn said.
The goal at the Medical Science Building is to create modern, modular laboratory areas and collaborative environments, as well as increase the number of principal investigators from 45 to 58. The anticipated completion is set for winter 2025 or 2026.
Building out the fourth floor of NextGen would create a future home for researchers in neuroscience and reproductive biology.
As part of the project, approximately 18,200 square feet of research laboratory space will be added to the building, including wet labs and offices. Fifteen researchers will be accommodated on the fourth floor, bringing the total number of researchers to approximately 60. The anticipated completion is set for summer 2024.
"These buildings house hundreds of laboratory researchers and personal and investigators and staff," Barohn said. "These teams are really working to expand precision medicine in all areas and gaining even greater research success for the University of Missouri and also getting us national recognition for our contribution to science."
Some additional projects and construction discussed Thursday include:
- Constructing a connection between the Children's Hospital and the east side of the University Hospital patient care tower
- Children’s Hospital is on budget at $232 million and is set to open in summer 2024
- A new building plan for the Thompson Center will be presented and approved by the Board of Curators on Feb. 9
Dr. R. Scott Rector replaced Dr. Bill Fay as interim senior associate dean for research as Fay stepped down. Rector also serves as director of the NextGen Precision Health building.
MU Health Care is still in the search for:
- Senior associate dean for research (SADR)
- Vice dean for clinical and faculty affairs
- Chief executive officer (CEO)
- Chief quality officer
The search for a new SADR is in the final stages of completion and will be announced soon. Barohn anticipates that they will have a new SADR in place by the summer.
There are also finalists for the MU Health Care CEO position.