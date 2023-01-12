COLUMBIA — UM System leaders are celebrating the recent passing of the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill signed into law by President Biden.
In a press release Thursday, the system leaders thanked the Missouri Congressional delegation for their support in the funding.
“UM System institutions contribute daily to the economic vitality of our state, and our innovations in research improve the lives of individuals around the world,” UM Board of Curators Chair Michael Williams said. “We are grateful for our partners in Congress, particularly former Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, for championing legislation that will strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission of excellence in research and education.
The UM System leaders said the $130.4 million worth of funding will support the top priorities of the university's system, including health and research priorities.
MU's Columbia institution will receive more than $94 million. The funding will support the top priorities of the university, including the NextGen Precision Health initiative, and academic and research priorities for the research reactor, water center, animal genetic research center and Fisher Delta Research Center.
UMKC will receive $10 million for a new medical and dentistry building at the university. The building will also include space for the NextGen Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center, the biomedical engineering program and the UMKC Health Equity Initiative.
Missouri S&T will receive $26 million for the construction of the Missouri Protoplex, which is an advanced manufacturing building. It will be the first building on its new Manufacturing Technology and Innovation Campus. The funds will also go toward purchasing equipment for the advanced manufacturing training and equipment to improve STEM degree programs.
“For many of the challenges confronting Missouri, the UM System has leveraged its research strength, partnerships and academic excellence to develop transformational solutions,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “Thanks to this federal funding support, we will be able to continue and accelerate the critical work underway at our institutions."
Additional details on how the funding will be split can be found here.