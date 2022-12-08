MANHATTAN - A current UM System official is set to become Kansas State University's first vice president of executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships and chief of staff.
Marshall Stewart's new position was announced on Thursday and will go into effect starting Jan. 23, 2023.
Stewart currently serves as the chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System and the vice chancellor for extension and engagement for the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Stewart said he is honored to serve in this new position.
"I look forward to contributing to a culture of service, leadership and growth that empowers our workforce and improves the lives of the stakeholders served by Kansas State University," Stewart said in a news release.
Stewart has worked as chief engagement officer for the UM System since 2016. He received his bachelor's and master's degree in agricultural education and a doctorate in education from North Carolina State University.