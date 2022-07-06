COLUMBIA - The Laborers' Local 955 Union is opposing a recent proposal to change paid time off for more than 13,000 UM System staff members across all four campuses.
The UM Board of Curators has been reviewing what paid time off looks like for all staff, looking at benefits packages that is attractive to new hires and retains staff.
Part of the benefit packages is paid time off. At the last board meeting in June, a proposal was developed for the board to consider.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the current system in place is a complex system that forces employees to choose whether to take time from vacation days, sick days or personal days.
"Right now, if I'm a staff member, and I take a day off, I have to decide 'Where am I going to pull those from? Am I going to take a vacation day? Or am I going to take a sick day?'" Basi said.
Basi added that there is no additional time allotted for child care or sick relative care under the current system.
"If I do that, and I want to get paid, I have to take that from some of those buckets [of time]," Basi said.
The proposal aims to consolidate the personal days, vacation days and the sick days into one pool. It also addresses adding four weeks of potential time off that will be taken in week long increments for caretakers, parental, childcare, relative care, and some short-term disability for the employee themselves.
"That way, people can just say 'I'm going to take a day off' and not have to provide a particular bucket of reasoning of where that day is going to come from," Basi said.
The proposal affects over 13,000 people throughout the entire UM system. The employees affected by this plan are not considered professors or teachers at any of the four campuses.
"These are staff members, employees that are, either hourly or salaried, and that are eligible for what we call our 'benefits package,'" Basi said.
Laborers' Local 955 Union represents UM System staff such as service and maintenance workers, academic or academic support staff and secretaries, among other workers. The union is opposing the proposal and is urging the UM Board of Curators to vote against the proposal.
A representative for the union, Andrew Hutchinson, says the proposal will cut benefits and wages.
"The university is dealing with a lot of vacancies right now. [The board wants] to replace personal vacation and sick leave with what they call 'paid time off,'" Hutchinson said. "It's gonna result in a pretty drastic cut to folks' accrued leave."
"So the union is very clear. We are opposed to any and all cuts to wages and benefits," Hutchinson said.
The UM Board of Curators is planning to decide on this proposal in September. However, Basi stresses that this could change depending on feedback they receive on the proposal, and there could be more modifications to the proposal.
However, from Hutchinson's perspective, the benefits of thousands of staff members in the UM System are on the chopping block.
"The UM System for some reason thinks that continuing to slash benefits is going to encourage workers to stay," Hutchinson said. "I'm watching folks quit who have been there for an exceptionally long time, because the university continues to cut or give pennies on the dollar."
Hutchinson said Local 955 is going to "continue to fight for what workers are owed now and into the foreseeable future."
"We hope that the Board of Curators makes the right decision in their coming meeting," Hutchinson said.