COLUMBIA - After two years of virtual programming, the Unbound Book Festival is set to take place in-person this weekend.
The event will take place in downtown Columbia from Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24.
Unbound Festival and founder Alex George says it is, “beyond amazing, we’re so excited.”
The Unbound Book Festival welcomes authors from around the world to talk about their books, work, and lives. George says there are “readings, signings, panel conversations, workshops, a whole variety of things,” over the festival weekend.
George still put on the festival in 2020 and 2021, but it was completely virtual. Although, the event was online, the 2021 festival had over 50,000 virtual attendees over the course of three months.
He says there is nothing like an in-person festival. “There’s that intimacy and that connection you get with an audience and an author that you don’t get virtually."
According to George, around 42 authors are flying in for the event. Several local authors will also make an appearance. “We have been talking to these authors for months and months,” says George. “Personally, I am looking forward to meeting them all.”
Additionally, a few authors will Zoom into the event to talk about their books.
This year’s Keynote speaker, Viet Thanh Nguyen, is a Pulitzer Prize winner and a literary professor University of Southern California.
In-person attendance is not the only change. This year, the Unbound Festival will be held at eight different downtown Columbia venues. Previously, the festival took place solely at Stephens College.
Different festival events will take place in the Missouri Theatre, The Tiger Ballroom at the Tiger Hotel, the Katy Ballroom at the Broadway Hotel, Ragtag Cinema, Serendipity Salon, Orr Street Studios and the Stephens College Campus.
George hopes that a downtown location will provide “more visibility.” He says they are hoping to “attract more people who maybe weren’t thinking about coming, but just happened to walk past.”
All the Unbound events are free. “We’re hoping as a result of that, more people will show up,” says George.
The event is in-person for the first time since COVID, but the board has still implemented certain safety measures. All attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the last 48 hours. Additionally, all attendees must wear masks while inside.
The 2022 Unbound Festival kicks off Thursday, April 21 where 15 authors will share short stories to celebrate the revival of in-person festivities.
A complete schedule of events can be found here.