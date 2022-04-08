COLUMBIA - The Unbound Book Festival will return to Columbia in person April 21-24 after being held virtually for the last two years.
More than 50 authors will be on hand throughout the weekend to discuss their craft and creative journey during Unbound's 24 different programs, professional panels and Q & A sessions with attendees focusing on a mix of literary topics.
There will be separate programs on fiction, non-fiction and poetry, all anchored by critically-lauded writers. There also will be author meet-and-greet opportunities, as well as book signings.
The keynote event for the seventh annual festival will be held on Friday, April 22, featuring award-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen at the Missouri Theatre.
Festival organizer and event founder Alex George said it is great to have the festival return to Columbia this year.
"We were missing the intimacy and collective feeling of community that comes with an in-person experience," George said in a press release. "We are extremely excited to be back in Columbia this year."
The 2022 schedule will feature a total of 11 literary panel discussions, three poetry events, four author conversations and six more special events.
There will be some changes to this year's festival. It will take place within a roughly seven-block radius in downtown Columbia, including at the Missouri Theatre, the Tiger Ballroom at The Tiger Hotel, the Katy Ballroom at The Broadway Hotel, both the "little" and "big" theaters at Ragtag Cinema, Serendipity Salon and Gallery, Orr Street Studios and the Stephens College campus. The festival had previously taken place almost exclusively at Stephens College.
Admission to all Unbound activities (with the exception of the Write On! Workshop) is free. For more details on this year's roster of authors, schedule of events, descriptions of the different events and festival updates, visit the festival's website.