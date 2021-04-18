COLUMBIA - While on a book tour in 2013, Alex George, learned how much the Columbia community loves festivals. For example, thousands attend the annual True/False Festival. And that sparked an idea for George to create a book festival in Columbia.
"Writers spend most of their time at a desk, sort of staring at a computer screen and it was kind of nice being in front of a crowd and talking to people and engaging with them," George said, the founder of the Unbound Book Festival.
George got a group of local educators, librarians, book-sellers and writers together as his starting festival committee. They met and had "no idea what [they] were doing," said George. They gave each other an 18-month deadline to put the first festival together in 2016.
When figuring out where they would hold the festival, George decided to reach out to Dr. Diane Lynch, President of Stephens College. This took place in 2015 and George explained his idea to Lynch and five minutes later he said she was on board.
During beginning years of the festival it was held at Macklanburg Playhouse and other venues across Stephens College. After a few years, it outgrew that location and the group moved the festival to Jesse Hall on the University of Missouri campus.
In 2019, over 3,000 were in attendance for the four-day festival. 57 authors came to Columbia to share their wisdom and written pieces.
When this event was held in-person, George said there was 180 volunteers who helped. He said they also helped with the on key principle of the entire event.
"Everything we do is free, and has always been free and that was a very important principle that I laid down at the very very first meeting and I said I never want anyone to have to pay for this," said George. "I think books are for everybody and I don't want there to be barriers to entry."
This year due to the ongoing pandemic, the festival decided to move everything online. George said because it's virtual this year, the festival has been able to get more authors involved, along with letting people from all over the world attend.
"We've been able to have people participate from as far away as Scotland, England and one person from Vietnam," George said.
In the final week of the event, a Bicentennial Panel will occur on Tuesday, April 20 and the last event of the festival will take place Friday, April 23 where poets Tracy K. Smith and Jericho Brown, both Pulitzer Prize-winners will speak.
You can attend these upcoming virtual events at the Unbound Book Festival website here. You can click on the event and links to the Facebook and Youtube stream will pop up.