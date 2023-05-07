COLUMBIA - The Unchained Melodies Pet Fair brought 16 local pet organizations together Sunday to educate pet owners on how to keep their pets safe. This is the first time the organization has put together this event.
Unchained Melodies founding director Melody Whitworth said the fair is meant to provide resources to help pet owners keep their pets happy and healthy.
"We have so many resources in Columbia that people are maybe not aware of," Whitworth said.
Pets at the event could be microchipped, receive free dog tags, and get free treats. Among the groups at the event was Lizzi and Rocco's, a pet market focused on pet nutrition.
"We firmly believe that you are what you eat, and so is your pet," said Jessica Schlosser, co-owner of Lizzi and Rocco's.
Schlosser said being a pet owner can be overwhelming, but the resources to help are out there.
"There's so many different options. I think it's really important, having everyone gathered together in one place to answer any of those questions that different pet owners have," Schlosser said.
Other vendors educated pet owners about taking care of pets with young children in the house and different options pet owners have for taking care of animals with a busy schedule.
Jacob Brummet is the owner of Creekside Pet Center, and he attended the event with free treats, leashes, can covers, and food scoops. He said since COVID, it's been a priority to get dogs out and active so they can better socialize.
"Teaching people to get their pups out and be active and be used to being around a lot of different dogs is super important because it lets you do so much more with them throughout their entire life," Brummet said.
Whitworth said she plans to keep the event going in the years to come.