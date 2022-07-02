COLUMBIA - As the holiday approaches, Spirit of 76 is making a last effort to give a little something extra with their fireworks this year.
Brian Gilmore, store manager, dressed up as Uncle Sam to educate families and children on firework safety.
Families gathered as Gilmore went through each category of fireworks.
"We covered every category of fireworks from sparklers, to novelties, to parachutes, artillery shells to the big ones that go up in the air and give you those pretty bursts of color," Gilmore said. "We kind of talked about how they're supposed to be shot, what you should and shouldn't do."
The biggest emphasis was to read the directions.
"Know what the fireworks going to do before you light it and before you use it," Gilmore said.
Spirit of 76 gave out goodie bags with safety glasses, firework safety handbooks, sparklers, smoke bombs, coloring books and some other goodies.
Gilmore said they have done the education classes at their store during the month of June, but this last one at the tent was the biggest turn out.
He said the reality is fireworks can be dangerous.
"During the fourth of July season, there's a lot of ambulance rides, and a lot of hospital trips, because kids and people aren't being safe with fireworks," Gilmore said. "People have accidents all the time because they're not following the rules in the directions."
Gilmore said this is the reason educating kids is so important.
"I want to give the kids some instructions and some do's and don'ts on what they should do to have a safe and happy Fourth of July," he said.
The National Safety Council provides some basic tips for firework safety. On their website, they advise:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks
"Uncle Brian" also said he hopes everybody stays safe and has a fun filled holiday weekend.