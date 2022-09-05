COLUMBIA — A monthly jobs report released Friday shows unemployment is up.
That's despite an increase in the number of jobs available.
But one Columbia small business owner has found ways to add jobs and find the people to fill them in recent months.
"I think it's a bit more challenging for a place like a salon because we're limited to just licensed people," said Bridget Williams, owner of Artistry Salon.
Williams has innovated through a niche labor market. She teaches at a Columbia beauty school and finds many candidates through teaching. She recently expanded her salon by adding five new positions, which took her about three months to fill.
"You have to stick it out, stick and stay," she said about her advice for other small businesses. "I mean business is up sometimes. Business is down sometimes. I think if you just stick and stay, I think it can eventually turn around."
More than 300,000 jobs were added in August. But the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, a .2% increase. Economists believe this is overall good news that the rate of inflation is slowing and jobs are readily available.
"I think you'll continue to see that throughout the fall, and into the new year, a labor market that has somewhat - but not completely - returned to normal, over time," Nela Richardson, the chief economist for ADP, told CNN.
The federal unemployment rate measures people actively looking for work. Though the rate is higher, it means more people want to join the labor force.
"Of course it's always up and down," Williams said. "But I think we're on an up right now."