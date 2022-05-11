COLUMBIA − Columbia Police is investigating after an "unexploded explosive device" was found Wednesday afternoon in downtown Columbia.
CPD public information specialist Christian Tabak said officers responded around noon to the 700 block of East Broadway and found the device was buried in a flowerbed.
A department bomb tech arrived and secured the device without incident.
Tabak said the department does not know how long the device was buried there or by whom. They are also unsure if the device "actually has explosive capabilities."
Tabak said there is not an apparent threat to the community at this time.
