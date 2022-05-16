MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council met Monday night to listen to the firefighters' union speak about the poor retention rates in the Moberly Fire Department.
Moberly firefighters have been struggling with employee retention rates since 2017, which was pre-pandemic.
"The number one concern the local has is the high amount of turnover that's been happening over the last 5 years. Since 2017, the department has lost 23 members," District Field Service Representative, Mark Fuller, said.
Fuller said it is important to keep the retention up because whenever a firefighter leaves to go to a new district he takes all his previous knowledge with him.
"When these people are replaced the are being replaced by people who have no experience in fire service. They have to be trained, the have to be equipped...and the people the city is losing does have that knowledge," Fuller said.
The entry-level firefighter for the Moberly Fire Department makes $10.57 an hour, while a salary survey conducted in 2021 by the City of Moberly is suggesting the wage should be a minimum of $13.51 an hour.
Since 2015, Local 2671 has been trying to work to increase these wages with the City of Moberly.
"All these people that are members of the fire department want to be here and many of them want to stay... there maybe even be people who want to come back to the fire department as the wages improve and as benefits improve," said Fuller.
Wages have increased over this time, but the department feels the wage adjustments were not adequately applied, especially with the high risks that come with the job.