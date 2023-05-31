COLUMBIA — Some City of Columbia workers protested outside City Hall Wednesday in reaction to the State of the City address.

City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual address at noon. In his address, he discussed city employee wages, among other topics.

20:58 WATCH: State of the City 2023 Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual State of the City address Wednesday at City Hall.

"My first year as city manager the first thing I did was give a mid-year increase of 3%," Seewood said. "We also gave incentive pay for those employees that worked through COVID. We also started the pay compensation study."

But city workers say the wages are not enough. Employees who are part of LiUNA Local 955 protested outside of City Hall and called for higher wages.

Workers who protested included trash and recycling workers, mechanics and bus drivers. The protest comes after the city suspended curbside recycling pickup earlier this month, until at least June 20, and plans to combine Go COMO bus routes, citing staffing shortages.

"We got to a point now where's there's only two recycling people, where we can't even have pickup right now," Carl Baysinger, president of LiUNA Local 955, said.

Union workers and representatives showed up to City Hall with signs and a large inflatable rat they labeled as city management.

Baysinger says he's disappointed in the city's lack of efforts in negotiating.

"It's actually going to lower the wages the way they [the city] are proposing in the negotiations," Baysinger said.

According to the union, the city's current wage offer, which was proposed at the beginning of the May, includes:

Pay decreases of $5.82 an hour on average for residential solid waste and recycling workers

Average pay increase of $0.61 an hour for experienced bus drivers with more than 5 years of experience

Average pay increase of $0.83 an hour for mechanics

Baysinger believes there could be severe consequences if the city doesn't act soon.

"They're going to lose more workers if they keep lowering the wages and, in the process, acting like they're raising them," he said, "They're truly lowering them."

Meanwhile, Seewood responded to the protest and outrage from employees.

"My goal has always been, since I've actually been an employee, is to figure out how we provide the best for our employees," Seewood said. "Our goal is to bring salary ranges up to a particular percent that's above the market."

A counter proposal the city offered included a pay range increase of 6+% above the market. However, according to LiUNA Local 955, pay guidelines that include additional pay (additional payment for residential solid waste workers) will end Sept. 30 of this year.

Seewood also said he wants city employees to feel valued and important.

"The only way we get things done is through our employees and they provide those services to make sure the city functions," he said.

Baysinger says it's disappointing the city is not taking more action in supporting manual-labor workers.

"They're [employees] getting their hands dirty," he said. "Some of them have been injured on the job they've been working.

He also said the city can't preach community unity without better wages.

"If we're going to be united as a city, we need to pay people correctly," Baysinger said.

LiUNA Local 955 members will hold a public barbeque at 5 p.m. Thursday at Shepard Boulevard Park to talk to the community about its fight for better city services.