COLUMBIA − Employees of the Daniel Boone Regional Library heard an update on their unionization efforts Thursday evening.
The union would cover employees at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library.
At its Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, the board said an election could be held in May to vote on the effort.
"So right now, we are working with the State Board of Mediation to determine which of the staff would be covered by a potential union. And it looks like it will be most of the staff," Margaret Conroy, executive director of DBRL, said. "Once we agree on that common list, then we would move forward to an election."
In February, a group of employees announced their intentions to form a union. The group cited high turnover and "increasingly unsafe working conditions" for the reason to form the union.
The group, which labeled themselves as Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United asked for better interdepartmental communication, equitable pay and affordable health care/benefits, professional development and a safe and healthy workplace environment.
DBRL responded and said it acknowledges that its employees have the right to unionize. However, Conroy said some of the statements made by the employees are inaccurate or untrue.
"We recognize the importance and value in supporting our staff who are responsible for providing superior customer service to the general public we serve in Boone County and Callaway Counties," Conroy said.