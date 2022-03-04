COLUMBIA — On Friday United Community Builders (UCB) announced a major gift to its plans for building a new community center in northeast Columbia.
"I think the need has been here for quite a while," said Erik Morse, who presented a $1 million donation from the Veterans United Foundation at Friday's event. "I know it has. We've talked, a lot of us here in the room have talked, the city has spoken about how this is an under-resourced area."
RIGHT NOW: The United Community Builders are announcing the building of its Beacon Community Center. Organizers said the center will address poverty and crime in the northeast area of Columbia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cRXeJiik57— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) March 4, 2022
Multiple city leaders attended the announcement. UCB hopes to work with other organizations to revitalize the community around its new location and provide services for families and youth in need.
"This is a place for the right services, the right influences and the right programming," said Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
According to Damian Dean, an organizer for United Community Builders, Columbia Police responded to 63 calls last Tuesday in the community around where the new center will be built.
"We want to be here in a community that needs help," said Damian Dean from United Community Builders. "And that the community wants to be helped."
A current building sits on the property where the new center will be built on Towne Drive. Organizers have collected $2.5 million of the needed $4 million to tear down the current building and begin construction on the new center.
"Once that lightbulb goes off, it changes their life forever," Dean said about the future services at the new center.
The current building has experienced structural issues, including a pipe burst. So far, Dean estimates they have already served 1,400 people in the community.