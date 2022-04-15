JEFFERSON CITY - United Through Reading, in partnership with the Veterans United Foundation, will distribute 200 reading kits Friday in Jefferson City.
The book distribution event will be held at the Missouri National Guard's Ike Skelton Training Facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UTR is an organization which works to connect military families and service members to the children in their life, even from abroad. The organization's mission is to create more "reading ready" military families.
UTR began distributing their "Be Drill Ready" reading kits in early March. They also offer a phone app which allows military families to record and send story time recordings more easily.
Since the beginning of their distribution, UTR has distributed 4,800 reading kits. Each kit includes:
- Reusable tote
- 2 age-appropriate children’s books
- A stuffed bear in a UTR t-shirt
- Cell phone stand to help families makes storytime recordings
- Information on UTR programs and events
UTR communications specialist Jennifer Musa explained that it was a joint effort between UTR and coordinators to get this program in Missouri.
"UTR reached out to Child & Youth coordinators in each state with information about the new program," she said. "Eighteen states requested to be a part of it, and that's how we ended up in your community."
Musa said this program is for any service member, not just those with children.
"If you're a service member, and you're close to your niece or nephew, or someone you coach soccer to, this program is for them as well." she said. "We're not going to say that it's specifically for military families, we're gonna say it's for service members to bond and continue to keep bonds with the kids they love and care about."