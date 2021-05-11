RUSSELLVILLE — One hundred and seven families fed, but just two vaccine doses administered. The United Way of Central Missouri held its first joint food pantry and vaccination event at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
The organization partnered with The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the Community Health Center of Central Missouri. The former provided meals to families while the latter offered vaccines.
"Our mission is to help people live their best possible lives," Amber Brondel, marketing and events director for the United Way, said. "We do that by partnering with 28 agencies."
One agency is the Food bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. Every second Tuesday of the month, the Trinity Lutheran Church hosts the organization's mobile food truck. Volunteers said the group typically gives out around 120 meals each event.
The partnership allowed the meals to be picked up with a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
"Partnering together in this way, so that people who are experiencing food insecurity and who also have transportation barriers ... we'd like to provide a way for them to get the vaccine, bring it to them in a way," Brondel said.
The idea for the collaboration came from the the two partners.
"I think they were looking to how can they serve more and more people?" Brondel said.
Co-coordinators of the food bank at Trinity Lutheran Church also appreciated the idea of a one-stop-shop.
"Having the COVID vaccine mobile truck gives more of an opportunity for people to get the vaccinations," co-coordinator Gladys Moll said.
Three other similar events will be held in Jefferson City and Saint Martins later this month. While only two vaccines were given out at the Russellville event, nurses are optimistic that the other events will see a higher demand.
For more information on upcoming events visit the United Way website.