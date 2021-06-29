United Way of Central Missouri announces 2021 grant recipients

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri awarded 28 recipients of the 2021 Community Support Grant on Tuesday morning.
The grants make it possible for health and human service agencies to address unmet needs and provide community solutions.
This year's grants were awarded in two phases. Tuesday's award ceremony marked phase two at Little Explorers Discovery Center.
There were a total of 48 applications in total, with $822,524 in funding from nine county service areas of United Way.
One of Tuesday's recipient organizations said they couldn't believe they received a grant.
Kari Hopkins, the Chief Development Officer for Coyote Hill, said is the first time Coyote Hill has applied for a United Way grant.
"We just feel really thankful and really honored that they trust us with their resources, that the community has welcomed us with open arms, and so we're just really grateful to be apart of it today," Hopkins said.
Coyote Hill has been working to end child abuse and neglect for 40 years. The organization opened its Jefferson City office in 2020 and has been hosting families ever since.
Hopkins said the facility lacks a playground and safety fence surrounding the perimeter, which is why Coyote Hill applied for a United Way grant.
"We were wonderfully surprised and elated that we received just over $10,000 towards the fence and the playground," Hopkins said.
The first phase of awards occurred in May and awarded United Way agency partners only.
Grant funding for phase one totaled over $154,000.
Grant recipients for phase two include the following:
- Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City
- Council for Drug Free Youth
- Jefferson City Area YMCA
- Little Explorers Discovery Center
- Senior Nutrition Council of Jefferson City
- Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri
- Capital City Diaper Bank
- Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri
- Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition
- Children's Learning Center of Camden County
- Centers Against Domestic Violence
- Common Ground Community Building
- Coyote Hill Foster Care Community
- Day Solution Foundation
- El Puente Hispanic Ministry
- First Chance for Children
- Gateway Industries of Eldon
- Healing Horses Therapeutic Riding Program
- Hyder Apartments
- Moniteau Christian Ministries Center
- Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation
- River City Habitat for Humanity
- Russell Houses PCFCS
- The Healing House and New Beginnings Inc.
- The Rolla Mission
- UCP Heartland
- Unlimited Play
- United Way of Central Missouri Early Childhood Initiative