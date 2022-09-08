JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri's annual Days of Caring is back for its second year following the COVID pandemic on Thursday.
The event will run through the afternoon on Friday.
Ann Bax, the president of United Way of Central Missouri, says she is expecting a turnout of more than 250 volunteers to assist several local organizations with project-based service opportunities.
"There's really a role for everyone," Bax said. "There's a lot of painting projects, there's a lot of outdoor projects. There's putting mulch on playgrounds, gardening, weeding. There are opportunities to work with adults with disabilities, and there's opportunities to bake cookies for children at Special Learning Center. Our agents are very strategic in trying to provide all different kinds of volunteer options."
There are over 1,200 United Ways throughout the world, and Days of Caring is an initiative throughout the network. Different United Ways do their Days of Caring at different times.
United Way of Central Missouri is partnered with 28 agency partner locations, including American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army. There will be volunteer opportunities at around 25 of these locations, mainly in the Cole County region.
United Way of Central Missouri saw fewer volunteers at Days of Caring because of the pandemic last year. That's why they launched a new volunteer platform, called Volunteer Connection, last year to get more involved.
Bax said Days of Caring in particular allows volunteers to feel more connected to these organizations.
"It helps people see the inner workings of these agencies. People may not really understand what Boys and Girls Club or Big Brothers Big Sisters does, or Salvation Army," Bax said. "This gives them an opportunity to go inside those doors and see the work of the organization. So often we hear 'I didn't know they did that' or 'I didn't know this was going on at the agency and I was really excited to get to learn more about it.' Often once someone becomes of Days of Caring Volunteer, they're always a Days of Caring Volunteer."
Days of Caring had 400 volunteer opportunities this year, of which they've filled about 250 spots.
"Before COVID, we would get around 300 to 340 volunteers," Bax said. "There's still definitely projects [this year] that we don't have enough volunteers for, but we have a lot of great people who are going to be out there over the next two days, helping us get important work done."
She said she thinks staffing shortages are also partially a cause of the volunteer shortage.
"A lot of businesses are having challenges finding staff, so allowing individuals from their teams to leave during the day to volunteer, it may be a little harder," Bax said.
However at the same time, these agencies are also having trouble finding staff, making volunteering in Bax's eyes more important now than ever.
"Certainly the staffing challenges that our business partners are seeing are being felt by our agency partners in the nonprofit arena," Bax said. "We're all feeling that crunch of not having enough staff, so Days of Caring could not come at a better time."
Though sign-ups have technically closed, people wanting to get involved can call the United Way Office at 573-636-4100 to hear about what volunteer opportunities might still be available.