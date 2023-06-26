COLUMBIA − Groups in the community are coming together to help create immediate change regarding crime among teenagers and kids in Columbia neighborhoods.
Unity in the Community hosted a meeting Monday to discuss how residents can best address recent violence, specifically among youth.
The group formed about a year ago in response to crime in the city. It directly cited one specific incident on its Facebook page that occurred in early June when shots were fired at a party held at a vacant residence just outside city limits. The shooting left two teenagers dead and four others injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Unity in the Community works with other agencies in the area, such as housing groups, governmental agencies, substance abuse and mental health providers and youth programming, to improve Columbia. Specifically, the group said neighborhoods in northern parts of Columbia need immediate help.
Charles Stephenson, CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, said he believes the issue will take everyone chipping in.
"We realize that the work is too massive for one organization, but together we can have a real impact in the city," Stephenson said.
According to Stephenson, there are a plethora of issues the group can address. However, he feels the most important one to address at this time is crime.
"Our main issue we want to tackle first is how do we stop and interrupt community violence among our youth," Stephenson said.
Community leaders from various groups discussed possible strategies to address this issue on Monday, both in the short term and the long term. Stephenson said it is critical to not only come up with a long-term strategic plan but also ways to help the community immediately.
"We’re going to be looking at doing practical things," Stephenson said. "So many times we complicate it by trying to put an elaborate one-year plan together. These people don’t have a year, they’re hungry today. Kids are dying today."
Stephenson said the group plans to take time to analyze answers from community leaders at Monday's event to then create a two-prong plan to best help the community in the short and long term.
Additionally, Monday's event featured testimonies from residents who live in northern Columbia neighborhoods, including Joyce Parker, who has lived in the area for 22 years.
Parker said there she has seen an uptick in gun violence among youth near her neighborhood. She said the community must address this issue in order to save kids and therefore the neighborhood's future.
"I look around my community now, [there's] no teenage males. Why? Because they’re either locked up or dead," Parker said.
According to Parker, she has been working to improve her community for years now, doing everything from leading neighborhood cleanups to letting people stay at her own house. She said this is a chance for groups to help her with this work.
"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for all of the resources and different people, different agencies to come together to work together with the community," Parker said.
According to Stephenson, hearing from those who actually live in these communities is critical in order to accomplish change.
"We want to help agencies doing great work to have a real understanding of what’s going on in these neighborhoods," Stephenson said. "The only way to do that is to bring people from the neighborhood to tell their stories."
Both Stephenson and Parker said that over time, there has been a general lack of trust between some communities and outside groups looking to help.
"I’ve invited them in, and they’ve tried to take over and they’ve tried to do things their way," Parker said. "Well their way’s not going to work because they don’t even live in the community or how the community works."
Stephenson said Unity in the Community is striving to break this pattern of mistrust by truly being involved in communities, as well as listen to and work with neighborhoods.
"We wanted to be sure that we had people with lived experiences, boots on the ground, that we could interact with and get them involved," Stephenson said.