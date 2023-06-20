COLUMBIA - The Patient and Visitor Garage attached to MU Health Care’s University Hospital will close Monday for approximately one month as it undergoes improvements.
The improvements will include an automated parking guidance system with digital signage to display how many spaces are available on each level. There will also be the addition of a new entrance on the northeast side of the structure to accommodate for MU's new Children's Hospital which is set to open in 2024. The garage will also undergo maintenance repairs.
While the garage is closed for construction, visitors should park in the west side of Parking Structure 7, located south of the hospital between Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.
MU Health Care shuttles will run 24/7 to transport patients to the main entrance of University Hospital, University Physicians Medical Building or Missouri Orthopedic Institute.