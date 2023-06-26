COLUMBIA— The patient and visitor parking garage for University Hospital closed Monday to begin undergo improvements.
According to a press release from MU Health Care, the garage will close for approximately one month while crews add automated parking guidance, digital signage, an additional entrance and other structural upgrades.
While the garage is unavailable, patients and visitors are advised to park in the west side of Parking Structure 7, located south of the hospital between Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.
MU Health Care will have courtesy shuttles running 24 hours a day, seven days a week to pick up patients and visitors from their cars and transport them to the main entrance of University Hospital, University Physicians Medical Building and Missouri Orthopaedic Institute.