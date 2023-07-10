COLUMBIA — An official for the University of Arizona has been appointed lead communication roles for the UM System and University of Missouri.
John Denker will service as chief marketing communications officer for the system, as well as vice chancellor for communications and marketing for MU, officials announced in a press release Monday.
Denker's appointment is effective Aug. 8.
Denker currently serves as the interim senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he leads marketing and communications for the university.
In his new role, Denker will lead a division of nearly 100 marketing and communications professionals to shape strategies and drive outcomes that will "enhance the reputation and visibility" of MU.
Prior to joining the University of Arizona in 2015, Denker served as the senior director of sales and marketing at the Arizona Daily Star.
Denker will replace Kristen Smarr, who has served as interim vice chancellor since August 2022. Smarr will return to her permanent position as associate vice chancellor for communications and marketing.