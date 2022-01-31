COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has shifted campus operations to remote for Feb. 2 and 3. The announcement comes as parts of mid-Missouri brace for heavy snowfall and wintry conditions.
This move includes all classes and faculty operations. Staff who are unable to work away from campus will be forced to take paid time off, personal or vacation. Faculty members who work hourly may be able to earn premium pay.
In December 2020 the University of Missouri changed their policy of canceling classes due to inclement weather in favor of remote operations- a change that was powered by telework from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be the first time the policy will be in effect since students returned to in-person classes in the fall of 2021.