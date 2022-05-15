COLUMBIA - Thousands of University for Missouri students walked the stage this weekend and flipped their tassels as they celebrated their graduations.
Sunday was a day of celebration with four commencement ceremonies, including:
- 9 a.m., Robert J. Trulaske College of Business at Mizzou Arena
- 12 p.m., Graduate School (Doctoral Degrees) at Mizzou Arena
- 1 p.m., Honors College at Jesse Auditorium
- 2 p.m. Graduate School (Masters and Education Specialist Degrees) at Mizzou Arena
Tigers received their diplomas at MU's first graduation ceremony without any COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.
Mizzou ROTC Commissioning also took place on Sunday. Army had their ceremony at 9 a.m. on the Francis Quadrangle. The Navy and Marine academics honored their students at Traditions Plaza at 1 p.m.