MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8.
The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance.
According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other agencies were notified in order to neutralize the threat.
”We understand that this is a disappointment for our kids and families as they have prepared for this annual tradition for weeks, but we refuse to compromise the safety of our students and staff,” Moberly School District Superintendent Dustin Fanning said in the email.
Fanning stated that details were not allowed to be released at this time due to legal restrictions, but that "we are allowed to protect our people", emphasizing it as the "number one priority".
KOMU 8 will update this story as details become known. The Moberly Police Department has not yet responded to KOMU 8's request for comment.