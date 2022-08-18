SEDALIA - An unlicensed daycare owner is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after the death of an infant in her Sedalia home.
Ashley Kratzer was charged last week with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a childcare facility without a license.
In a probable cause statement, a deputy described the details of their arrival on scene after finding a baby deceased from alleged suffocation because of a blanket left in a playpen while he slept.
Kratzer was caring for about a dozen children on Dec. 7, 2021 when she went to wake up the children and found a 4-month-old unresponsive.
According to the statement, Kratzer said she put the baby down for a nap and then made lunch for the other children. She came back into the room after 3 to 3.5 hours, and said the baby looked paler than he should have been. Kratzer said she called her mother, who then called 911.
Shortly after law enforcement arrived, a deputy started CPR until Sedalia Fire arrived. The baby was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The statement alleges Kratzer failed to conduct any life saving measures, including CPR, and did not call 911. Law enforcement said Kratzer advertised herself as CPR/first aid certified on her Facebook page.
An autopsy did not show signs of abuse, though it was noted the cause of death would take a while to process. The autopsy did appear consistent with asphyxia, caused by unsafe sleep practices.
Kratzer was arrested on Thursday and posted a $10,000 bond, according to online records. She has an arraignment set for Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.