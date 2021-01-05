COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening and found a 19-year-old male victim.

Police responded to the area of Old 63 and Broadway around 10:10 p.m. Monday.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital for "advanced medical care," according to a news release.

Police had no suspect information, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED