COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested two individuals shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection to a robbery with a gun at a Columbia gas station.
According to a news release, Columbia resident Howard Craft, 20, was arrested on the charges of first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Tyrese Craft, 17, also of Columbia, was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Both suspects were located in the 1300 block of Ludwick Boulevard.
Officials say they responded to a report of a robbery with a gun at the Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the register.
The department did not report any injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by detectives from the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.